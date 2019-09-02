Forward stressing over role on nat'l football team
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Making the national team in any sport should be a joyous occasion for any athlete. But for Kim Shin-wook, a South Korean football striker selected to compete for the country in a World Cup qualifier next week, the nation's call has been a source of great stress.
"I am excited to be back on the national team, but I've been worrying constantly about my role," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, before boarding a flight bound for Istanbul for a friendly match against Georgia on Thursday. It'll be a prep match for South Korea's World Cup qualifying match versus Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on Sept. 10.
"My biggest concern now is, 'How can I help this team?'" Kim added. "I hope I can make the most of my talent and help us get two wins on this trip."
If Kim plays either of the two matches as widely expected, he will be making his first international appearance since last year's FIFA World Cup in Russia. After Paulo Bento took the reins last fall, Kim had been a forgotten man in the national team picture, despite his goal-scoring prowess for the K League 1 powerhouse Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Kim's career took a dramatic turn for the better this summer following his transfer to Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in July. Reunited with his former Jeonbuk boss Choi Kang-hee, Kim burst onto the scene by netting eight goals in his first five matches.
The hot streak wasn't lost on Bento, who has said he felt this was the right time for him to finally select Kim.
The coach has also insisted that Kim will have to fit into the national team's system in the short time that he has to train with the squad. At 196 centimeters, Kim is the tallest player on this South Korean team, and that physical edge is his obvious strength. Kim also has an underrated ground game, which some national team coaches have been more successful at exploiting than others.
"I think I am the type of player with such clearly defined strengths and weaknesses, and I do think I need certain kinds of strategies to play well," Kim said. "But I also understand that the national team doesn't cater to individual players. I have to speak to the coaching staff and figure out ways to contribute to the team."
Before Kim, several South Korean players who moved to China took flak for simply chasing money without challenging themselves against better competition. Detractors even said some of those players regressed.
Kim noted that China has a strong league now, with two clubs, Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande, having reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, compared with none from the K League 1.
"It's not been an easy transition for me, but I've received so much help along the way," Kim said. "I am not perfect yet. I have to do even better."
