GM Korea's Aug. sales rise 6.1 pct on exports
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales rose 6.1 percent last month from a year earlier on robust demand for its sport utility vehicles.
GM Korea sold 24,517 vehicles in August, up from 23,101 units the previous year, helped by increased shipments of the Trax compact and Equinox SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 13 percent to 6,411 units last month from 7,391 a year ago. Exports climbed 15 percent to 18,106 from 15,710 over the cited period, it said.
To revive lackluster sales in Korea, GM plans to introduce 15 new vehicles to the local market over the next five years. It launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and the upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar last year.
Last month, it added the midsize Colorado pickup truck to the lineup, with the Traverse SUV scheduled to be launched this week.
From January to August, sales fell 6.2 percent to 287,540 autos from 306,533 a year earlier, the statement said.
