Seoul to host Asia's largest human rights conference this week
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Asia's largest human rights conference will take place in Seoul this week for discussions on reducing hate and discrimination in the region, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said Monday.
The 24th annual meeting and biennial conference of the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions (APF) will be held at the Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the NHRCK.
Established in 1996, the APF is a coalition of 25 national human rights institutions across the Asia and Pacific region. It is the first time in 15 years for the APF gathering to take place in South Korea.
"In the wake of violent attacks that have rocked the Asia Pacific this year, the 2019 APF conference will look at the role of national human rights institutions (NHRIs) in countering hate, prejudice and discrimination," the website of the conference said.
Representatives from NHRIs, civil society organizations, governments and international agencies in the region will join panel discussions on good practice responses to hate and discrimination, how to build partnerships and cooperation to counter hate and discrimination and measures to be taken to prevent hate and discrimination in all parts of society, it said.
In addition to presentations from the APF's 25 member institutions, the annual meeting will include interactive dialogue with representatives from the Asian NGOs Network on National Human Rights Institutions, it added.
The NHRCK expects that about 300 human rights experts from various private and public organizations will participate in the APF's Seoul meeting and conference.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
2
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
3
S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation
-
4
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry
-
5
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning