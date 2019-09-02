Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SsangYong Motor's Aug. sales dip 12 pct on weak demand

All Headlines 15:18 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday that its sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand for its major SUVs.

SsangYong Motor sold 10,015 vehicles in August, down from 11,349 units a year ago, due to weak sales of the Tivoli and G4 Rexton SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 8,038 units in August from 9,055 a year ago. Exports also declined 16 percent to 1,977 units from 2,366 during the same period, it said.

To help revive sales, the company launched the gasoline-powered Korando SUV last month.

From January to August, its sales fell 2.4 percent to 88,702 units from 90,925 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.

The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.

Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.

SsangYong Motor's Rexton Sports Khan SUV (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#SsangYong Motor-Aug sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!