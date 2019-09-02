Renault Samsung's Aug. sales rise 2 pct on SUVs
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 2 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of SUVs.
Renault Samsung sold 12,987 vehicles in August, up from 12,733 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 9.3 percent to 7,771 units last month from 7,108 units a year ago helped by strong sales of the QM3 compact and QM6 midsize SUVs. But exports fell 7.3 percent to 5,216 from 5,625 during the same period amid a slowing global economy, the statement said.
From January to August, its sales plunged 39 percent to 114,705 autos from 157,313 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
2
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
3
S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation
-
4
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry
-
5
N.K. leader desires stronger ties with Vietnam