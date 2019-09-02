Seoul stocks up for 2nd day despite fresh U.S. tariffs on China
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks ended slightly higher Monday, rising for the second consecutive day, although the United States slapped a new set of tariffs on Chinese goods. The Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.4 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 1,969.19. Trade volume was slim at 258.3 million shares worth 2.89 trillion won (US$2.39 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 526 to 296.
The index swung between small losses and gains as investors digested the latest developments in the bruising trade war between the U.S. and China.
The U.S. imposed 15-percent duties on about US$112 billion worth of a wide range of consumer goods imported from China, while Beijing imposed new tariffs on U.S. crude.
Despite the latest round of tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks with China are still planned for this month.
"The market seems directionless due to a lack of momentum as Trump is sending mixed signals on the trade war with China," Yoon Jung-seon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said. "Investors remain wary as Trump imposed a net set of tariffs on China, while pushing for negotiations in the near term."
Institutions scooped up a net 132.7 billion won worth of shares, while foreigners and retail investors sold a net 124.3 billion won and 20 billion won, respectively.
Tech shares were mixed. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics edged down 0.45 percent to 43,800 won, while chip giant SK hynix inched up 0.26 percent to 77,600 won.
Chemical shares also traded mixed after SK Innovation said Friday it will sue its bigger rival, LG Chem, over an electric vehicle battery patent. LG Chem retreated 2.72 percent to 321,500 won, while SK Innovation rose 0.3 percent to 165,500 won.
Kolon Life Science dropped 3.48 percent to 15,250 won as its U.S.-based affiliate, Kolon TissueGene, faces risk of delisting from the local bourse. Its gene therapy drug was revoked after the company was discovered to have submitted a false document on Invossa.
The local currency closed at 1,210.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
