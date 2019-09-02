KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,100 UP 500
Kogas 39,400 UP 350
Hanwha 24,450 DN 50
CJ 81,300 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 41,150 DN 200
JWPHARMA 27,100 UP 300
DB HiTek 14,850 UP 150
HtlShilla 78,800 0
Hanmi Science 41,500 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 90,000 UP 900
GS Retail 39,200 UP 500
GC Corp 111,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 31,900 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 246,000 DN 3,500
KPIC 116,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 DN 40
SKC 45,450 DN 550
AK Holdings 33,500 UP 200
LOTTE 33,650 UP 300
IlyangPharm 20,400 DN 100
Ottogi 572,000 UP 1,000
DaeduckElec 9,710 UP 280
MERITZ SECU 4,825 UP 70
Donga Socio Holdings 87,700 DN 300
SK hynix 77,600 UP 200
Youngpoong 574,000 UP 11,000
LGInt 17,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,200 UP 140
SBC 16,300 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 DN 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14700 DN50
KiaMtr 43,900 UP 200
TONGYANG 1,595 UP 10
Daesang 21,750 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,370 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,750 UP 50
KISWire 23,400 UP 150
LotteFood 444,000 UP 1,000
