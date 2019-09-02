KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,400 0
KorElecTerm 46,500 DN 50
NamhaeChem 8,820 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,950 DN 50
BGF 5,900 UP 150
SamsungEng 15,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 86,600 UP 200
PanOcean 4,935 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 25,850 DN 550
KT 27,150 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 DN1000
LG Uplus 13,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 100
KT&G 102,500 UP 500
DHICO 6,020 UP 40
LG Display 13,900 DN 50
Kangwonland 28,400 UP 150
NAVER 150,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 137,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 550,000 UP 13,000
DSME 27,650 UP 350
DSINFRA 6,190 UP 10
DWEC 4,210 UP 30
Donga ST 85,700 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 226,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 216,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,550 DN 100
LGH&H 1,175,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 321,500 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,900 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,900 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 61,400 UP 100
Celltrion 156,500 DN 500
Huchems 21,300 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 DN 1,500
