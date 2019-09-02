Unification ministry to conduct survey of 'at-risk' North Korean defectors
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday that it will carry out a survey of vulnerable North Korean defectors in order to figure out their actual living conditions and draw up a better support system for them.
The move came after a female North Korean defector and her six-year-old son were found dead in late July in southern Seoul. Their bodies were found two months after their deaths and speculation arose that they starved to death since there was no food found in their home.
The survey will be conducted on around 2,000-3,000 people living in underprivileged conditions. They account for about 10 percent of all North Korean defectors currently living in South Korea, according to a ministry official.
The official told reporters that the survey is aimed at figuring out the exact number of "at-risk" North Korean defectors and their living conditions before connecting them to necessary support programs.
The defectors' deaths brought attention to harsh living conditions confronting some North Korean defectors here, even though police recently conducted an autopsy on their bodies and did not find the actual cause of their deaths.
North Korean defectors receive settlement support usually for five years from their arrival in the South, which includes helping them get homes, jobs and education.
Much of such support, however, is not available after the five-year period or if they land a job, a system that critics say could make those people with a lack of social networks and job stability vulnerable to harsh living conditions.
A ministry official earlier said that the government is planning to help those defectors placed in the so-called blind spot as they "graduated" from state subsidies but are still having trouble adapting to South Korea after losing a job or getting sick.
