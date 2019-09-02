Nat'l Olympic body proposes own reform measures in response to call for split
JINCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Olympic committee on Monday came up with its own proposals for reforms in response to a recent call by the government to split up the organization.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) proposed enacting a new law that protects individuals' rights to choose sports and guarantees equal opportunity. The KSOC also asked that the government establish a new national sports committee under the Prime Minister's Office to ensure more consistency and efficiency in handling sports-related policies.
The KSOC made these announcements after the sports ministry's Sports Innovation Committee argued on Aug. 22 that the KSOC should be divided into two entities. In an effort to overhaul what it feels is a corrupt elite sports system, the Sports Innovation Committee said one organization should function solely as the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the other oversee sports for all.
The KSOC immediately bristled at the suggestion, saying it was "extremely undemocratic" for the Sports Innovation Committee to push ahead with the move unilaterally without prior consultation with relevant parties.
The KSOC also said the government committee's proposal would be "a laughing stock" in international sports because it runs counter to the IOC's Olympic Charter, which ensures independence and autonomy for all NOCs from their governments.
The Sports Innovation Committee, formed in February in light of sexual and physical assault scandals in South Korean sports, also criticized the KSOC for failing to act as a responsible organization amid these incidents, despite receiving substantial funding from the government and public sector.
At a press conference at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, KSOC secretary general Kim Seung-ho maintained that dividing up the KSOC doesn't offer a fundamental solution to problems in South Korean sports.
"When it comes to splitting the KSOC, I believe opinions of those working in the field are really important," Kim said. "I hope the sports ministry will listen to different opinions and make a logical choice."
Kim noted that with a series of key events on the horizon for South Korea, this isn't the right time to push for restructuring of the KSOC.
Seoul will host the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in November 2020. South Korea is also bidding to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with North Korea. The KSOC also recently unveiled a plan to push for a joint Korean hosting of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, which it believes would act as a bridge to the 2032 Summer Games on the peninsula.
KSOC President Lee Kee-heung was supposed to hold the press conference, but because of a scheduling conflict, Kim and Jincheon training center director Shin Chi-yong met with the media instead.
Shin said the KSOC will also seek changes to the training system for national team athletes so that they won't be required to stay at Jincheon's dormitory year-round and will instead be called in for training camps in short stretches.
But Shin said he will withhold any possible changes to beyond next year's Tokyo Olympics.
"It's not easy to modify the system with the Olympics less than a year away, and the Sports Innovation Committee may have different ideas," Shin said. "Hopefully, we'll be able to move in the right direction after the Olympics."
The history of the KSOC, which dates back to 1920, is dotted by a series of mergers and divisions. The KSOC got its current name in 2016 after the Korean Olympic Committee (KOC) merged with the Korea Council of Sport for All (KOCOS), which had managed daily and recreational sports policies.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
(LEAD) Moon leaves for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos
-
2
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
3
S. Korea, Thailand to hold summit on high-tech industry cooperation
-
4
More Korean War remains discovered this year: ministry
-
5
N.K. leader desires stronger ties with Vietnam