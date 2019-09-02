Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy bags 229-bln won LNG ship order

All Headlines 17:56 September 02, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Monday it has secured a 229-billion won (US$188 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with an Oceanian shipper, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the vessel with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters by January 2022, the shipbuilder said.

In June, the company was split into Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) Co. and a reorganized Hyundai Heavy Industries as a part of its plan to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Heavy #order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!