S. Korean guard reduced to tears after loss to Russia at basketball worlds
WUHAN, China, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- After South Korea's second straight loss at the men's basketball world championship in China Monday, reserve guard Lee Dae-sung became visibly emotional -- frustrated that he could have done so much more and that the team has played better than the results may indicate.
South Korea fell to Russia 87-73 in Group B action at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Wuhan, China. It came two days after Korea was routed by Argentina 95-69.
Lee, a former G League guard for the Erie BayHawks, scored 17 points off the bench in Monday's loss, the second-highest total behind only the naturalized center Ricardo Ratliffe. Lee led all players with four three-point field goals.
It was Lee's three-pointer near the end of the first quarter that cut the deficit to a single digit at 27-18. Lee then helped engineer an 8-0 run by South Korea to start the second quarter, contributing a three-pointer and a steal.
But that was as close as South Korea came. The team didn't lead once in the game and even much-improved defense, with Lee putting in dogged efforts on the perimeter, wasn't enough.
"It's hard losing games by so much. It's so disappointing because I felt we had a shot today," Lee said. "If we could've gotten over a couple of humps, things would have turned out differently."
Lee and his teammates have been taking a beating from the angry fan base back home, and some of the blame have been placed on the players' perceived lack of effort and energy on the floor.
Lee defended his team, saying everyone has been doing the best for the country.
"After we lost to Argentina, I was so mad I could barely sleep," the 29-year-old said, fighting back tears. "Playing in this tournament made me realize just how hard it is to represent the country well."
With two losses in the group phase, South Korea will not advance to the second round but will instead be relegated to the classification stage. Nigeria, having also lost its first two games despite the presence of two NBA players in Al-Farouq Aminu and Josh Okogie, will join South Korea in the classification round.
But they have some business left to take care of, as they square off on Wednesday trying to stay off the cellar in Group B.
"I'll give everything I have in that game, even if I get hurt and can't play in the upcoming season," Lee said. "I want to promise fans that I'll put everything on the line in that game."
