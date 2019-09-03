Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk spends time explaining himself at press conference (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk exonerates himself at press conference (Kookmin Daily)
-- Amid N. Korean missile provocations, U.S. carries out 1st THAAD launcher test in 2 years (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk takes steps toward appointment, opposition parties claim 'constitutional infringement' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk explains himself at press conference, Cheong Wa Dae to push ahead with appointment (Segye Times)
-- Well into the night, Cho Kuk says 'I didn't know' 50 times (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk repeats, 'I'm sorry, I didn't know, there was nothing illegal' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk denies allegation involving daughter, fund investment (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspicions remain after unprecedented 'press conference hearing' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cutthroat competition leaves low-cost carriers bleeding red (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- REITs emerging as super-low interest rate investment alternative (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho apologizes, refuses to quit (Korea Herald)
-- Moon presses on with appointment of justice minister (Korea Times)
-- Embattled nominee Cho takes his case to media (Korea JoongAng Daily)
