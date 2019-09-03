Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Korea's inflation remains flat in August, staying below 1 pct for 8th month

All Headlines 08:00 September 03, 2019

(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!