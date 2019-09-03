(2nd LD) Top diplomats of N. Korea, China agree to strengthen ties, cooperate on peninsula issues
(ATTN: ADDS Chinese official's remarks in paras 11-12; REPLACES photo)
BEIJING/SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of China and North Korea have agreed to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties and closely work together to resolve Korean Peninsula issues, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho met Monday in Pyongyang and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional security and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
The meeting took place after Wang arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a three-day trip. Speculation is growing that his trip is aimed at discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing.
During the meeting, Wang was quoted as saying that China's stance remains unchanged that it will move friendly relations between Beijing and Pyongyang forward and expressed hope for close cooperation and communication on various fields.
Apparently referring to Pyongyang's shift in policy emphasizing economic development, he noted that the North's new strategic line has contributed to progress in many areas, voicing confidence that the two countries will have a brighter future.
Ri was quoted as saying that North Korea and China are opening a new era and reaffirming the North's efforts to advance bilateral ties and cooperation between the allies.
The two also discussed the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and China's foreign ministry said that Ri expressed "strong support" for Beijing's stance that there should be no outside intervention in its internal affairs, according to the ministry.
Wang's visit to Pyongyang comes as North Korea has been ramping up criticism of the United States amid a prolonged impasse in their nuclear talks. On Saturday, Pyongyang's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said expectations for talks with the U.S. are fading away.
A source in Beijing earlier said that Wang could meet with North Korean leader Kim during his stay in Pyongyang, adding that he could also visit China in return for Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pyongyang in June.
Kim has visited China four times since March last year for summits with Xi.
Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, told reporters on Tuesday that Beijing will share relevant information "at the right moment" about if and when Wang will meet the North's leader.
Wang's trip to the North is aimed at realizing the "recognition" their leaders shared during previous summits and to mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Wang last visited Pyongyang in May last year, just a month before Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump were to meet in Singapore. Right after Wang's trip, Kim visited the northern Chinese town of Dalian for his second summit with Xi.
Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that a dinner reception was held for Wang on Monday evening.
The reception was also attended by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri, Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun and other relevant officials from the two countries, the KCNA said. It did not provide other details, including Wang's schedules in Pyongyang.
