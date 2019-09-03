Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 8th month

All Headlines 08:00 September 03, 2019

SEJONG, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices remained flat in August from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the eighth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday.

From a month earlier, the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

