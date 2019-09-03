5G subscribers in S. Korea near 2 million in July: data
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Almost 2 million South Koreans subscribed to 5G mobile network as of July, with new devices spurring accelerated growth in August from previous months, government data showed Tuesday.
The number of 5G users in the nation reached 1.91 million as of the end of July, adding 574,840 from a month ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The nation's three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp., and LG Uplus Corp. -- rolled out the commercial 5G network in early April and have aggressively promoted their new service for premium smartphones.
SK Telecom's 5G customers accounted for 45.4 percent as of July, trailed by KT with 30.8 percent LG Uplus with 23.8 percent, the ministry said.
The number of 5G users increased over 500,000 for three consecutive months from May, and it was estimated to have added about 850,000 in August as Samsung Electronics Co. launched its latest phablet Galaxy Note 10, available only in 5G model, in the domestic market.
The upward momentum is expected to continue this month as both Samsung and its smaller rival, LG Electronics Co., plan to release their latest 5G smartphones.
