Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 September 03, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 60
Suwon 28/21 Sunny 70
Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 25/21 Rain 80
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 70
Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 80
Jeonju 25/21 Rain 70
Gwangju 25/21 Rain 80
Jeju 28/25 Rain 70
Daegu 25/21 Rain 80
Busan 27/22 Rain 80
(END)
