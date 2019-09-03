Tuesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

09:08 September 03, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 28/21 Sunny 70

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 25/21 Rain 80

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 70

Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 80

Jeonju 25/21 Rain 70

Gwangju 25/21 Rain 80

Jeju 28/25 Rain 70

Daegu 25/21 Rain 80

Busan 27/22 Rain 80

