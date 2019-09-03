Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 3
All Headlines 09:22 September 03, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Follow-up on Chinese FM's visit to N. Korea
-- S. Korea, Myanmar to hold summit on economic ties
-- Follow-up on justice minister nominee's press conference
Economy & Finance
-- Consumer prices for August
-- Hyundai Motor's wage deal with labor union
-- Revised GDP tally for Q2
(END)
