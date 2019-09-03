Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 3

All Headlines 09:22 September 03, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Chinese FM's visit to N. Korea

-- S. Korea, Myanmar to hold summit on economic ties

-- Follow-up on justice minister nominee's press conference

Economy & Finance

-- Consumer prices for August

-- Hyundai Motor's wage deal with labor union

-- Revised GDP tally for Q2
(END)

