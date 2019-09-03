Seoul stocks open lower on growth woes
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks started a tad lower Tuesday as market sentiment was downbeat on rising concerns over South Korea's economic growth amid global trade tension.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.54 point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,968.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Bank of Korea said Asia's fourth-largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter from three months earlier on sluggish exports and weak government spending.
Tech shares were in negative territory.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.8 percent, and chip giant SK hynix fell 0.39 percent.
Auto stocks were also bearish.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.76 percent, and its parts maker retreated 0.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.8 won from the previous session's close.
