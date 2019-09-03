Seoul to implement comprehensive cyber security strategy by 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push forward a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its national cyber security by 2022 to better cope with the emergence of the 5G hyper-connected world, the science ministry said Tuesday.
Amid rising international tensions in cyber space and greater security exposure caused by the spread of 5G networks, South Korea needs a set of steps to protect its national interests, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
"Foremost among the goals is protecting its key cyber infrastructure by overhauling the security environment to make it more survivable and improve its restoration capability in the event of disruptions," the ministry said.
The plan, a follow-up to the state strategy unveiled by the National Security Office on April 3, was crafted by nine government ministries with input from private companies and experts.
The ministry said it plans to improve national backup infrastructure and inspect 5G and cloud-related facilities more closely so they can withstand cyber attacks. These steps should lead to growth in smart factories and cities, self-driving vehicles and health-related services that rely heavily on security and a safe network.
Asia's fourth largest economy will create a joint cyber attack response arrangement comprising the government, private sector and the military to detect in advance any threats and to respond to such dangers in a swift and decisive manner.
The country will also create a comprehensive governance structure to facilitate the sharing of information and devise ways to ensure smooth cooperation among various actors to safeguard and support the country's cyber domain.
