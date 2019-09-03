Savings banks' H1 profit grows on interest income
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean savings banks reported 6.3-percent growth in their combined net profit for the first half, thanks to a modest rise in interest income, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net income of the 79 savings banks stood at 596.6 billion won (US$491.3 million) for the January-June period, compared with a profit of 561.1 billion won a year ago, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income rose 5.9 percent on-year to 2.1 trillion won, while loan-loss provisions fell 2.3 percent on-year to 668.2 billion won.
Their loan delinquency ratio declined 0.2 percentage point to 4.1 percent at the end of June, according to the data.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the savings banks reached 14.89 percent at the end of June, up 0.56 percentage point from six months earlier.
A key barometer of financial health, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
