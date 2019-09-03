(LEAD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday asked the National Assembly to send a confirmation hearing report on a justice minister nominee facing corruption allegations involving his family, moving a step closer to appointing him.
While on overseas trips, the president requested parliament to send the hearing report on the nominee, Cho Kuk, to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae by Friday, according to Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
The assembly's adoption of a confirmation hearing report is a procedural means to express its consent to the president's nomination of minister-level officials. But such a document is not mandatory for the president to appoint his pick.
Moon is expected to press ahead with the appointment as early as the weekend. He is set to return home Friday from a trip to three Southeast Asian nations.
The president made similar requests for other five minister-level officials, all of whom were nominated in a Cabinet shakeup last month.
"Technically speaking, it would be possible for the assembly to hold a confirmation hearing (for Cho), but it is up to political parties," Yoon told a press briefing.
He said Cho faithfully explained his stance during a press conference held at the National Assembly Monday after a hearing, originally set at Monday and Tuesday, fell through due to political wrangling.
Monday was the legal deadline by which the parliament should send such a report to Cheong Wa Dae.
Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, has faced a public outcry over alleged irregularities, including the suspected unfair entrance of his 28-year-old daughter into an elite university and a hefty investment by members of his family in a private equity fund (PEF).
Cho has denied key corruption allegations related to his daughter's education and other suspicions.
Moon's nomination of Cho reflects his commitment to reforming the state prosecution to guarantee its political neutrality and grant more investigative power to police.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) condemned Moon's request as a prelude to pushing ahead with the appointment without a confirmation hearing. The party called for a hearing to be held five days later.
"It is so deplorable. We cannot help making a heavy-hearted decision (if Moon appoints Cho)," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said without elaborating.
The prosecution has been intensifying its probe into the allegations since it carried out simultaneous raids on 20 locations last week.
Earlier in the day, it raided an office of Cho's wife at Dongyang University in Yeongju, 229 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, where his daughter did volunteer work as a high school student.
