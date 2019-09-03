Jeju Island to host Olympic women's football qualifying tournament
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The southern resort island of Jeju will host the 2020 Olympic women's football qualifying tournament next year, the sport's national federation said Tuesday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it was informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last Friday that Jeju Island will provide the stage next February for Asia's third qualification round for women's football at the Tokyo Olympics.
Eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, and one group will play in Jeju while the other will play in China, according to the KFA.
The eight nations in the third round are: South Korea, North Korea, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
The top two teams from each group will move on to the final round, and the top two from there will qualify for the Olympics.
Women's football joined the Olympic program in 1996 and the Taeguk Ladies have never played at the quadrennial event.
