The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:04 September 03, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.48 1.47
3-M 1.46 1.45
6-M 1.41 1.40
12-M 1.40 1.37
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
4
Seoul's push for early return of U.S. bases has nothing to do with other matters: foreign ministry
-
5
(3rd LD) Cho denies allegations involving his daughter, PEF investment