Record budget planned for cultural heritage body
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to spend more than 1 trillion won (US$823.38 million) in the cultural heritage sector next year, the heritage administration said Tuesday.
According to the government's budget bill for 2020, 1.06 trillion won has been set aside for the Cultural Heritage Administration.
If passed, the figure would be a new record for the heritage body, and is an 18.1-percent hike from 90 million won for this year.
Of the total, 360.1 billion won will be used in repairing and maintaining cultural assets, including the royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
A notable increase is the 17.7-billion won budget for the development of digital contents that enable people to indirectly experience cultural heritage via digital technology.
The administration also plans to spend 7.7 billion won to develop cultural projects making use of the country's 14 UNESCO heritage assets, including "seowon," or neo-Confucian academies, listed as World Heritage last year.
As part of the government's efforts to improve the sluggish economy, 4.9 billion won will be used in campaigns to visit cultural heritage sites.
Others include 4.7 billion won for a royal culture festival, 1.6 billion won for a Changdeok Palace night tour program and 1.18 billion won for designing a history and culture center for the ancient Gaya Kingdom (43-532).
(END)
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
4
Seoul's push for early return of U.S. bases has nothing to do with other matters: foreign ministry
-
5
(3rd LD) Cho denies allegations involving his daughter, PEF investment