N.K. propaganda outlet calls Seoul 'hypocritical' over joint drill, arms purchase
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday lashed out at South Korea over a joint military exercise with the United States and arms purchase, calling it "hypocrisy" to talk about dialogue while "derailing" inter-Korean relations.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said Seoul should neither have conducted the military exercise with the U.S. nor introduced new weapons, such as F-35A stealth fighters, if it really had a will for dialogue.
"The South Korean authorities' playing the innocent as if nothing has happened and talking of 'dialogue' and 'implementation' (of inter-Korean agreements) after derailing North-South relations to a rugged situation could be called the height of hypocrisy and a brazen face," it said.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on Seoul despite the end of the allies' joint exercise, which Pyongyang has long denounced as a rehearsal for invasion.
"We have already declared that we no longer have anything to talk with the South Korean authorities or to sit face to face with them again," the article said. "South Korea's unification ministry should deeply contemplate over what our stance is before talking about 'dialogue.'"
Following the criticism, a ministry official said North Korea seems to be echoing leader Kim Jong-un's denunciation of the joint military exercise, while stressing Pyongyang's position using its propaganda outlets.
"We don't see it as out of the ordinary. North Korea seems to be repeatedly talking about its stance through internal and external propaganda outlets," the official said, asking not to be named.
