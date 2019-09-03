Finnair to launch Busan-Helsinki route in March 2020
BUSAN, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, said Tuesday it will launch a new airline route next year connecting Helsinki and South Korea's southern port city of Busan.
The air carrier said its flights will run on the route three times a week between the two cities starting March 30, 2020.
"We have yet to secure slots at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, but the flights will operate in a similar time to that of Incheon International Airport," said Kim Dong-hwan, general manager of Finnair Korea.
Currently, a Finnair flight departs Incheon at 10:20 a.m. and arrives in Helsinki around 2 p.m. (local time).
Finnair's latest announcement follows the aviation accord signed by the two countries in June when South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
4
Seoul's push for early return of U.S. bases has nothing to do with other matters: foreign ministry
-
5
(3rd LD) Cho denies allegations involving his daughter, PEF investment