Samsung expands memory chip market share in Q2 despite slump: Fitch
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. solidified its top position in the global memory chip market in the second quarter despite weak demand and softening prices of major products, Fitch Ratings said Tuesday.
The Korean tech giant's share in the DRAM and NAND markets reached 46 percent and 35 percent, respectively, in the second quarter, rising from 43 percent and 29 percent from three months ago, according to the global ratings agency.
DRAM and NAND flash are the most common chips used in computer and smartphones to process and store data.
Fitch said Samsung will continue to outperform the overall market this year with its competitive edge in chips for high-density servers and smartphones, despite trade tension between Seoul and Japan.
"The Japan-Korea trade tensions are likely to have minimal impact on the sector, at least in the short term, as Japan's tighter export controls do not impose a complete ban on the supply of key semiconductor materials," Fitch said in a report. "Korean manufacturers are also actively seeking alternative suppliers in the longer term should the restrictions persist."
Japan has approved shipments of two of three high-tech materials to Korea on three occasions since imposing export curbs in early July.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
