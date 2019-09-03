KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongMtr 3,150 UP 40
BoryungPharm 12,350 0
L&L 12,700 UP 450
NamyangDairy 507,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,850 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,400 UP 50
Shinsegae 249,000 UP 12,500
Nongshim 241,500 UP 7,000
SGBC 38,500 0
Hyosung 86,600 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,150 0
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,200 UP 100
Kogas 39,450 UP 50
LOTTE 33,800 UP 150
AK Holdings 33,750 UP 250
Binggrae 57,000 DN 300
GCH Corp 19,100 UP 300
LotteChilsung 134,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,550 UP 100
POSCO 211,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 88,100 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,900 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 47,750 DN 450
SamsungElec 43,250 DN 550
NHIS 12,200 DN 150
HDC-OP 32,650 DN 3,400
SK Discovery 22,800 UP 450
LS 45,850 UP 400
GC Corp 110,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 31,900 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,100 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 246,500 UP 500
KPIC 118,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,190 DN 210
SKC 45,500 UP 50
GS Retail 40,100 UP 900
Ottogi 572,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
4
Seoul's push for early return of U.S. bases has nothing to do with other matters: foreign ministry
-
5
(3rd LD) Cho denies allegations involving his daughter, PEF investment