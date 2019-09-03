KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 DN 1,000
IBK 12,300 DN 100
KorElecTerm 47,450 UP 950
NamhaeChem 8,850 UP 30
DONGSUH 18,050 UP 100
BGF 5,940 UP 40
SamsungEng 15,300 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 86,200 DN 400
PanOcean 4,885 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,150 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 25,450 DN 400
KT 27,200 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 UP10000
LG Uplus 13,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 DN 700
KT&G 100,500 DN 2,000
DHICO 6,030 UP 10
LG Display 14,200 UP 300
Kangwonland 28,300 DN 100
NAVER 150,500 UP 500
Kakao 137,500 UP 500
NCsoft 550,000 0
DSME 27,900 UP 250
DSINFRA 6,210 UP 20
DWEC 4,185 DN 25
Donga ST 84,900 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 0
CJ CheilJedang 224,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 216,000 0
KEPCO KPS 31,600 UP 50
LGH&H 1,231,000 UP 56,000
LGCHEM 322,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 17,950 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,100 UP 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,050 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,450 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 61,700 UP 300
Celltrion 160,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 21,400 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 DN 3,000
