Multicultural families compete in badminton contest
GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Multicultural families from around South Korea took part in an annual badminton competition in Goyang, north of Seoul, on Tuesday.
Some 600 family members competed in the event co-organized by Yonhap News Agency and the city government.
"I hope all the participants have a pleasant and fruitful day irrespective of the outcomes of the competition and share love and consideration," Yonhap CEO Cho Sung-boo said in an opening speech.
"This competition will give us a precious time to unite as one," Vice Gender Equality Minister Kim Hee-kyung said in a congratulatory speech.
