Charity group heads to N. Korea for medical aid project
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- A group of officials from a charity organization left for Pyongyang on Tuesday to carry out a regular on-site visit to the impoverished nation as part of its medical aid project.
The Eugene Bell Foundation said the delegation is scheduled to visit centers providing treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis that are supported by the group and meet with local medical staff and patients.
The foundation dispatches its officials to North Korea in spring and fall every year.
"In cooperation with the DPRK's Ministry of Public Health, the delegation will meet with local medical caregivers and patients, enroll new patients, and deliver medications and supplies needed for another six months of treatment," the group said in a statement. DPRK is the abbreviation for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
They plan to return in late September.
