S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 3, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 September 03, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.150 1.154 -0.4
3-year TB 1.228 1.233 -0.5
10-year TB 1.331 1.344 -1.3
2-year MSB 1.247 1.251 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.734 1.740 -0.6
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
