CJ Group scion grilled by prosecutors about drug charges
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The eldest son of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun appeared before prosecutors on Tuesday to be questioned over drug charges, the prosecution said.
The Incheon District Prosecutors Office said its investigators grilled Lee Sun-ho, the heir apparent of CJ Group, a leading food and entertainment conglomerate, about the allegations that he attempted to smuggle liquid marijuana in cartridges, as well as other banned substances, into the country via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
Lee was questioned as a criminal suspect for about five hours from 9 a.m. and admitted to most of the charges, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said they will soon decide whether to seek an arrest warrant for Lee after analyzing his statements and other data and materials.
The 28-year-old Lee is accused of concealing several dozen marijuana cartridges and marijuana candies and jellies in his luggage that arrived at the Incheon airport from the United States last Sunday.
Lee's suspected smuggling attempt was detected by the customs authorities and his case was transferred to the prosecution. At that time, he was allowed to return home without detention after an initial questioning by prosecutors.
Lee is also suspected of using marijuana, as his urine sample tested positive for the banned substance.
Lee has been serving at CJ Cheiljedang, a CJ Group affiliate engaged in the production and sale of various food products, since 2013. He became a manager in charge of food business strategy and planning at the CJ company in May this year after serving at its bio business team.
Earlier this year, scions of other top South Korean conglomerates were arrested on charges of buying and consuming liquid marijuana and are now going through court trials.
