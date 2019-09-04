(LEAD) Emblem for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar unveiled
(ATTN: ADDS details on S. Korea's qualification process in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The official emblem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled, featuring elements of local culture and embodying the vision of one of the world's largest sporting events.
The presentation of the emblem took place in Doha at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday (local time), or 20:22 in the 24-hour format. Major cities around the world also had projections of the emblem on their landmarks or outdoor billboards.
According to FIFA, the design of the emblem "embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game."
"The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight -- a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches -- and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event," FIFA's statement read.
"Besides echoing the shape of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, the emblem's central form takes inspiration from a traditional woolen shawl. During winter months, shawls are worn around the world and in the Arab and Gulf region in particular by a variety of people and in various styles," it added.
The 2022 World Cup will kick off Nov. 21 and wrap up on Dec. 18. It will be the first World Cup to be contested in those months.
The typeface accompanying the emblem takes the form of traditional Arabic calligraphy in a contemporary font, FIFA said.
The 2022 World Cup will be the first in the Arabic region and second in the continent of Asia, after the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.
South Korea, coached by Paulo Bento, will launch their bid for a 10th consecutive World Cup appearance next Tuesday against Turkmenistan in the second round of the Asian qualifying tournament.
South Korea will also face North Korea, Sri Lanka and Lebanon in Group H. The top teams from each of the eight groups in this round, plus the four best runners-up, will advance to the third round.
The second round action will run through June 2020.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday