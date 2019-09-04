Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 4
All Headlines 08:40 September 04, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on Chinese FM's visit to N. Korea
-- Opening of Seoul Defense Dialogue
-- Moon to join business forum, industrial park ceremony in Yangon
-- Probe on corruption allegations involving justice minister nominee
Economy & Finance
-- Measures for economic vitalization
-- Foreign reserves for August
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
