Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 4

All Headlines 08:40 September 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Chinese FM's visit to N. Korea

-- Opening of Seoul Defense Dialogue

-- Moon to join business forum, industrial park ceremony in Yangon

-- Probe on corruption allegations involving justice minister nominee

Economy & Finance

-- Measures for economic vitalization

-- Foreign reserves for August
