Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 September 04, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Rain 90
Incheon 26/22 Rain 90
Suwon 27/23 Rain 90
Cheongju 27/22 Rain 80
Daejeon 28/22 Rain 80
Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 28/22 Rain 70
Gwangju 28/23 Rain 80
Jeju 30/25 Rain 60
Daegu 27/21 Rain 70
Busan 27/23 Rain 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
3
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
4
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
5
S. Korea to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status in Sept.
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday