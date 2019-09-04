Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 90

Incheon 26/22 Rain 90

Suwon 27/23 Rain 90

Cheongju 27/22 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/22 Rain 80

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/22 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 80

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 27/21 Rain 70

Busan 27/23 Rain 70

