LG Chem joins hands with U.S. firm to develop OLED material
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's largest chemical company, said Wednesday it will cooperate with Universal Display Corp. (UDC), a U.S.-based display materials maker, to develop an advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) component.
LG Chem said it signed a strategic partnership with UDC to co-develop an upgraded emissive layer, a key OLED component in which light is generated.
LG Chem will provide host materials, while UDC will supply dopant materials, agents that change a substance's properties, for the research. The two sides will try to find the best combination of the two materials to make a product with a wide color range, the company said.
According to industry tracker, IHS Markit, the global OLED material market is expected to grow from US$1.03 billion in 2019 to $1.29 billion in 2022.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
5
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
5
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea