China's top diplomat visits cemetery of Chinese war dead in N. Korea
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited a cemetery of Chinese soldiers buried in North Korea, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday, a move apparently intended to highlight the "blood ties" between the two countries.
Wang and other Chinese officials paid tribute at the Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Anju, South Pyongan Province, on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The cemetery is known to be a place where the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Koreans during the 1950-53 Korean War are buried. Wang laid a wreath and held a moment of silence in memory of the war dead, the KCNA said.
Wang arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a three-day trip amid speculation that his visit might be intended to arrange a visit to Beijing by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
He last visited Pyongyang in May 2018, just a month before Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Singapore. Right after Wang's trip, Kim visited China for his second summit with President Xi Jinping.
On Monday, Wang met his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, in Pyongyang and discussed regional security and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue close cooperation and communication on various issues.
His visit to Pyongyang comes as North Korea has been ramping up criticism of the United States amid a prolonged impasse in their nuclear talks. Last week, Pyongyang's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said expectations for talks with the U.S. are fading away.
Some are raising the possibility that Wang could meet North Korean leader Kim before leaving the country on Wednesday, though China and North Korea have not confirmed it.
On Tuesday, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, told reporters that Beijing will share information "at the right moment" on whether and when Wang will meet the North's leader.
China and North Korea have been showing off their strong relations, particularly since Xi's trip to Pyongyang in June, which was the first visit by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years. Kim has visited China four times since March 2018.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
