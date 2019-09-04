Kazak film on horse thieves to open Busan International Film Festival
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- "The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time," a Kazak-version horse opera, will open this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) next month, organizers said Wednesday.
Co-directed by Yerlan Nurmukhambetov from Kazakhstan and Lisa Takeba from Japan, the movie pictures the life of a 12-year-old boy, who chases a gang of horse thieves, who killed his father, and witnesses the destruction of his childhood.
The Kazak director was awarded the New Currents prize, given to up-and-coming Asian directors, at BIFF for his feature "Walnut Tree" in 2015.
Kazak star actress Samal Yeslyamova, who won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival last year, stars in the film.
The festival will close with "Moonlight Winter," a melodrama by South Korean director Lim Dae-Hyung, a 2016 winner of BIFF's New Currents award for his previous "Merry Christmas Mr. Mo."
The 24th edition of the festival will take place from Oct. 3-12 at five cinemas, including the Busan Cinema Center, in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, featuring 303 films from 85 countries.
Among the invitations, 120 films, including 97 full-length movies, will be at BIFF for world premieres.
During the 10-day festival, there will be a special screening program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Korean cinema. Ten masterpieces by renowned Korean directors, including "The Housemaid" (1960) by director Kim Ki-young and "Old Boy" (2003) by Park Chan-wook, will be screened under the name "The 100 Year History of Korean Cinema, 10 Great Korean Films."
