The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 September 04, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.48 1.48
3-M 1.47 1.46
6-M 1.42 1.41
12-M 1.41 1.40
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
3
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul stocks decline on foreigners' sell-off
-
5
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
5
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea