Opposition parties warn of parliamentary probe, special counsel over justice minister nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Opposition parties warned Wednesday they will push for a parliamentary probe or the appointment of a special counsel over corruption allegations facing justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party may join hands for the drive as President Moon Jae-in moves toward appointing Cho without a confirmation hearing.
"With other opposition parties, we will kick off discussions to carry out a parliamentary probe and name a special prosecutor over the corruption allegations facing Cho's family," Oh Shin-hwan, floor leader of Bareunmirae Party, told reporters.
"President Moon's disregard of the people and the National Assembly has crossed the line," he added.
Moon asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to send a hearing report on Cho by Friday. If parliament does not do so, the president is expected to appoint his pick as early as the weekend.
Cho denied corruption allegations linked to his 28-year-old daughter's education and a dubious investment in a private equity fund by his family, as well as other suspicions, during a press conference on Monday. His scheduled hearing fell through amid political bickering.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that technically speaking, it is possible for the assembly to hold the hearing, but everything is up to the political parties.
"Regardless of a confirmation hearing, it will be inevitable to move toward a parliamentary investigation and the special counsel's probe," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told reporters.
Prosecutors have conducted far-reaching raids on more than 20 key locations linked to the corruption allegations.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) condemns the raids as a move intended to hamper Moon's drive to reform state prosecutors.
A Realmeter poll showed on Wednesday that 51.5 percent of the respondents oppose Moon's appointment of Cho. But the proportion of people supporting his appointment rose to 46.1 percent, a reduction of the gap between the two groups from a previous poll.
