(LEAD) Parties agree to hold justice minister nominee hearing Friday
(Attn: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ruling and main opposition parties agreed Wednesday to hold a confirmation hearing for a disputed justice minister nominee Friday.
The rival parties had been in a row over scheduling the parliamentary hearing of Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk, who faces corruption allegations involving his family.
The dramatic agreement was reached during a meeting at the National Assembly between Na Kyung-won, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, and her ruling Democratic Party (DP) counterpart Lee In-young.
It came after President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday asked the National Assembly to send a hearing report on Cho by Friday. If parliament does not do so, the president is expected to appoint his pick as early as the weekend.
Cho denied corruption allegations linked to his 28-year-old daughter's education and a dubious investment in a private equity fund by his family, as well as other suspicions, during a press conference on Monday. His scheduled hearing fell through amid political bickering.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that technically speaking, it is possible for the assembly to hold the hearing, but everything is up to the political parties.
"Regardless of a confirmation hearing, it will be inevitable to move toward a parliamentary investigation and the special counsel's probe," Na told reporters.
Prosecutors have conducted far-reaching raids on more than 20 key locations linked to the corruption allegations.
The ruling DP condemns the raids as a move intended to hamper Moon's drive to reform state prosecutors.
A Realmeter poll showed on Wednesday that 51.5 percent of the respondents oppose Moon's appointment of Cho. But the proportion of people supporting his appointment rose to 46.1 percent, a reduction of the gap between the two groups from a previous poll.
Meanwhile, students at Cho's alma mater Seoul National University said they plan to hold the third round of candlelight vigils Monday in protest of Cho's possible appointment.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
S. Korea calls on Japan to reconsider allowing use of imperial flag during Tokyo Olympics
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday