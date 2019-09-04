Yonhap News Summary
Moon to join business forum, industrial park ceremony in Yangon
NAYPYITAW -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, on Wednesday for a business forum, a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint industrial zone and a highly symbolic visit to a monument for South Korean victims killed by a North Korean-orchestrated bombing in 1983.
He's leading a delegation of hundreds of South Korean business figures to the forum. They plan to have discussions with Myanmar government officials and business leaders on ways to expand investment and trade between the two countries.
-----------------
China's top diplomat visits cemetery of Chinese war dead in N. Korea
SEOUL -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited a cemetery of Chinese soldiers buried in North Korea, Pyongyang's state media reported on Wednesday, a move apparently intended to highlight the "blood ties" between the two countries.
Wang and other Chinese officials paid tribute at the Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Anju, South Pyongan Province, on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
S. Korea opens annual int'l security forum to discuss 'challenges, vision for peace'
SEOUL -- An annual international security forum hosted by South Korea's defense ministry kicked off in Seoul on Wednesday for discussions on situations on the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region, as well as peacekeeping operations and cybersecurity.
The eighth vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD), set to run for three days until Friday, brought together hundreds of officials and experts from around 50 countries and two international organizations, including the United Nations, according to the defense ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Aug. foreign car sales dip 5.6 pct on weak Japanese car demand
SEOUL -- Imported vehicle sales in South Korea fell 5.6 percent last month due to a slump in sales of Japanese vehicles amid trade tension with Japan, industry data showed Wednesday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 18,112 in August, down from 19,206 a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).
-----------------
Seoul shares extend gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on hopes that the United States and China may reach a small-scale deal amid their prolonged trade feud.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 7.84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,973.53 as of 11:20 a.m.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground on hopes that the world's two biggest economies may reach a limited deal before finding a full solution to the growing trade feud.
-----------------
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
WASHINGTON -- The United States respects South Korea's decision to seek an early return of more than two dozen American military bases in the country and will work with its ally to get the bases returned "as expeditiously as possible," U.S. Forces Korea said Tuesday.
South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced the decision last week, saying the move is in line with the relocation of all U.S. bases to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Classical concert at Seokjojeon reminiscent of past glories, grief
SEOUL -- One late summer night, well-known Mozart music fills the neoclassical manor of Seokjojeon at Deoksu Palace, one of the five royal palaces in central Seoul.
At the majestic, elegant entrance hall with ivory colored walls and pillars decorated with gilted plum flower patterns, arched windows and rococo-style fireplaces, three well-dressed musicians are surrounded by an audience of some 100 people, who are mesmerized by a 20-minute string trio of violin, viola and cello.
-----------------
