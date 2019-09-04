Losing developing-nation status would not affect existing FTAs: ministry
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Wednesday the country's free trade agreements (FTAs) with partners around the globe will remain intact even if it loses its developing-country status.
"Even if South Korea drops the special treatments as a developing nation, the move would still have no impact on the country's existing FTAs," a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
"The clauses to protect the local agricultural industry in FTAs were based on separate give-and-take negotiations, not on the premise of considering South Korea a developing country," the official added.
South Korea has been facing pressure to declare itself a developed country amid looming protectionism around the globe.
U.S. President Donald Trump especially claimed that some countries, including South Korea, are unreasonably enjoying privileges as developing nations despite their strong economies. Other entities included Singapore, Mexico, China and India.
Trump claimed that Washington may make a unilateral action to end such privileges if no significant progress on the issue is made at the World Trade Organization (WTO) by the end of October.
At the WTO, a country is considered to be a developing nation through self-declaration, without other classification procedures.
Countries that are either a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) or the Group of 20, along with those categorized as high-income countries by the World Bank or take up 0.5 percent or more of the global trade, should not be granted preferential treatments, Trump claimed.
South Korea has been maintaining its developing-country status since 1995, mainly to protect its sensitive agriculture industry. Asia's No. 4 economy, however, has not been seeking developing-country privileges in other areas.
The ministry official also claimed that even if South Korea declares that it is no longer a developing nation, the country's trade would still remain intact as it will not be applied retroactively.
The South Korean government currently does not have an official stance on the developing-nation status, saying that different ministries are currently carrying out discussions on the matter.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
