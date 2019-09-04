Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea continues to closely monitor markets with urgency

All Headlines 14:44 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial authorities have kept closely monitoring markets "with a sense of urgency" as global trade and economic uncertainties are expected to be prolonged, the head of the financial watchdog said Wednesday.

Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) Gov. Yoon Suk-heun made the remarks at a meeting with analysts from banks, brokerages and insurers earlier in the day.

"Volatility has increased in our financial markets in the past months," Yoon told the meeting, according to a statement released by the FSS.

Yoon cited the lengthy trade war between the United States and China, an economic slowdown in Europe and Japan's export curbs against South Korea as lingering worries for the Korean economy.

"We are closely monitoring the situations with a sense of urgency," Yoon said.

S. Korea continues to closely monitor markets with urgency - 1

South Korea's inflation plunged to an all-time low in August and the country's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected clip in the second quarter, data showed Tuesday.

Weaker inflation and lackluster economic growth are fanning worries about the risk of deflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy, but both the government and the Bank of Korea played down the danger of a fall in prices.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#financial watchdog-volatility
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!