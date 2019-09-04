Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pro-N.K. newspaper says maintaining military balance in region is critical

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been pushing to develop new conventional weapons even after the launch of denuclearization talks with the United States because it is important to maintain the power balance on and around the Korean Peninsula, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan said Wednesday.

Referring to the North's recent projectile launches as an exercise of its right to self-defense, the Japan-based Choson Sinbo said Pyongyang should "appropriately respond to obsolete military provocations" and arms build-up by South Korea and the U.S.

"Maintaining the military balance surrounding the Korean Peninsula holds special importance, especially at a time when ... denuclearization talks, which are directly related to a change in security environment, have started," the paper said.

North Korea has continued to develop conventional weapons even when nuclear talks with the U.S. were under way last year, it said, adding that, "No clause in the North Korea-U.S. joint statement nor the North-South declaration bans the exercise of the right to defense, which is a just right held by a sovereign state."

The newspaper also said the North's tactical guided missile, which analysts say is comparable to Russia's short-range Iskander, has a longer flight range than the Russian device, while its "new weapon" is bigger yet twice as fast as the comparable U.S. Army Tactical Missile System.

The North fired seven rounds of missiles and projectiles in a period of about a month starting in late July.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front, L), smiling broadly, observes a missile launch with his officials in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2019. North Korea fired two missiles from its eastern coastal city of Hamhung in North Hamgyong Province early Aug. 10 -- the fifth such launch in less than three weeks -- in an apparent show of force against an ongoing joint South Korea-U.S. military exercise. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

