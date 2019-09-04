Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy to design icebreaking LNG carriers for Russian shipyard

All Headlines 16:13 September 04, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has signed a deal to design icebreaking liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for Russia's state-controlled shipyard.

Under the deal with Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, Samsung Heavy will design icebreaking LNG carriers to be used in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project.

The LNG carriers' engines will have 45 megawatts of power, and the ships will be able to break ice up to 2.1 meters thick in minus 52 degrees Celsius, according to Samsung Heavy.

Samsung Heavy won an order for the world's first Arctic shuttle tanker in 2005 and the world's first drill ship for the Arctic in 2008.

Separate from the deal, Samsung Heavy also signed an agreement with Zvezda to establish a joint venture to cooperate on shuttle tanker development.

Samsung Heavy has won 60 out of 138 orders for shuttle tankers placed to date, accounting for 43 percent of the global market share. A shuttle tanker is a vessel designed to transport oil from off-shore oil facilities.

In this undated photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., officials from Samsung Heavy and Rosneft, a parent company of Zvezda in Russia, pose for a photo after signing a contract to design icebreaking LNG carriers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

