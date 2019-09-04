KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 80,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 580,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,450 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,800 UP 600
Kogas 39,750 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,280 UP 90
SKC 45,550 UP 50
AK Holdings 34,300 UP 550
LOTTE 34,050 UP 250
GS Retail 41,200 UP 1,100
Ottogi 578,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,000 UP 400
DaeduckElec 9,770 UP 180
MERITZ SECU 4,825 UP 40
HtlShilla 84,400 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 41,350 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 92,700 UP 2,300
Hanwha 24,500 0
TONGYANG 1,600 UP 10
Daesang 22,150 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,460 UP 10
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN300
KiaMtr 43,700 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 88,700 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 41,200 UP 300
HITEJINRO 25,550 UP 1,300
Yuhan 228,000 UP 2,000
SLCORP 22,100 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 101,500 UP 1,000
KISWire 23,200 DN 250
LotteFood 448,500 0
NEXENTIRE 9,340 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 UP 400
KCC 228,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 61,800 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 128,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
S. Korea calls on Japan to reconsider allowing use of imperial flag during Tokyo Olympics
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday